The 2018 high school football campaign has been a wild one to say the least, but as we come to the end of the regular season, we’re starting to get an idea of how the local regions will end up. However, there are still two weeks left to play.

Most of this week’s attention will be turned to Tiptonville as the Lake County Falcons and Greenfield Yellowjackets get ready to face off for the Region 7A championship game as first placed Greenfield travels to 2nd place Lake County. That game can be heard on Mix 101.3 Friday night starting at 6:30.

Another game many people will be paying attention to will be the Westview game as they get set to travel to Bolivar Friday night. The Chargers will try to keep their postseason hopes alive with a win against the Tigers and one more win in the regular season finale against McNairy Central next week.

Also Friday night, Trenton Peabody will travel to Jackson to take on TCA who is ranked number one in Region 7-2A. The regionally number 2 ranked Golden Tide will try for a win that would break their current tie with Union City for 2nd place and make Peabody the sole owner of the number one seed going into the playoffs.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...