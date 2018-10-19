It is Week 10 of high school football, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have two games on the radio.

Union City is at McKenzie – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Greenfield at Lake County – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Other Games:

Westview at Bolivar Central

Gleason at Dresden

Trenton Peabody at Trinity Christian

West Creek at Dyer County

Milan at Lexington

Halls at Adamsville

Chester County at Dyersburg

Western Kentucky:

Fulton County at Fulton City

Webster County at Mayfield

Ballard Memorial at Murray High

Logan County at Calloway County

Fort Campbell at Paducah Tilghman

Muhlenberg County at McCracken County

Scores from Thursday,

Huntingdon 57 – Middleton 20

West Carroll 42 – South Fulton 8

Camden 35 – Sycamore 14

Waverly 54 – Scotts Hill 12

Covington 27 – Crockett Co. 6

South Side 49 – Humboldt 12

McNairy Central 49 – Fayette Ware 0

