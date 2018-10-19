It is Week 10 of high school football, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have two games on the radio.
Union City is at McKenzie – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Greenfield at Lake County – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other Games:
Westview at Bolivar Central
Gleason at Dresden
Trenton Peabody at Trinity Christian
West Creek at Dyer County
Milan at Lexington
Halls at Adamsville
Chester County at Dyersburg
Western Kentucky:
Fulton County at Fulton City
Webster County at Mayfield
Ballard Memorial at Murray High
Logan County at Calloway County
Fort Campbell at Paducah Tilghman
Muhlenberg County at McCracken County
Scores from Thursday,
Huntingdon 57 – Middleton 20
West Carroll 42 – South Fulton 8
Camden 35 – Sycamore 14
Waverly 54 – Scotts Hill 12
Covington 27 – Crockett Co. 6
South Side 49 – Humboldt 12
McNairy Central 49 – Fayette Ware 0