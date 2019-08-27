The AP Tennessee Prep Football Polls for Week 2 have been released with many local teams receiving recognition.
In Class 1-A, Huntingdon is the top-ranked team in the state with Lake County in third place. South Fulton and West Carroll ranked just outside of the top-ten.
In 2-A, the defending state champion Peabody Golden Tide is still ranked number one, with Union City placed in eighth.
In 3-A, Alcoa is in the top spot, followed closely behind by the defending state runner-up Covington Chargers in second. The Milan Bulldogs are ranked seventh, with McNairy Central falling right outside of the top-ten.
In 4-A, Haywood is ranked in the top-spot, with Dyersburg rounding out the top-five. Jackson North Side is ranked just behind the Trojans in sixth, and Jackson South Side and Crockett County are placed just outside the top-ten.
And in 5-A, Henry County is ranked in third-place behind the defending state champion Knoxville Central Bobcats in first-place, and Beech in second.
FULL LIST 1A – 6A
Division I – Class 1A
Record / Pts
1. Huntingdon (6) 1-0 / 127
2. South Pittsburgh (6) 1-0 / 117
3. Lake County (2) 1-0 / 113
4. Cornersville 0-1 / 91
5. Greenback 0-1 / 71
6. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 / 57
7. Coalfield 1-0 / 55
8. Whitwell (1) 0-2 / 40
9. Cloudland 0-1 / 32
10. Freedom Prep 1-0 / 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gordonsville 17. South Fulton 16. West Carroll 13.
Division I – Class 2A
Record / Pts
1. Peabody (13) 1-0 / 143
2. Trousdale County (1) 1-0 / 120
3. Meigs County (1) 1-0 / 109
4. Tyner Academy 1-0 / 83
5. Lewis County 1-0 / 72
6. Watertown 1-0 / 62
7. Fairley 1-0 / 52
8. Union City 0-1 / 35
9. Hampton 0-1 / 31
10. Waverly 0-1 / 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Riverside 20. Oneida 20. South Greene 15.
Division I – Class 3A
Record / Pts
1. Alcoa (15) 1-0 / 150
2. Covington 1-0 / 114
3. Red Bank 1-0 / 91
4. Upperman 1-0 / 65
5. Pearl-Cohn 1-0 / 62
6. East Nashville 1-0 / 55
7. Milan 0-1 / 52
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 / 37
9. Austin-East 0-1 / 34
10. Loudon 1-0 / 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: McNairy Central 29. Stratford 26. Unicoi County 19. Johnson County 12.
Division I – Class 4A
Record / Pts
1. Haywood County (4) 1-0 / 126
2. Anderson County (6) 1-0 / 104
3. Greeneville (4) 0-1 / 96
4. Elizabethton (1) 1-0 / 94
5. Dyersburg 1-0 / 75
6. Jackson North Side 0-1 / 51
7. Maplewood 0-1 / 44
8. Springfield 0-1 / 38
9. East Hamilton 1-0 / 33
10. Hardin County 0-1 / 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Nolensville 26. Crockett County 22. Jackson South Side 20. Marshall County 20.
Division I – Class 5A
Record / Pts
1. Knoxville Central (10) 1-0 / 122
2. Beech (1) 1-0 / 111
3. Henry County (2) 0-1 / 76
4. Hillsboro 1-0 / 61
5. David Crockett 0-0 / 59
5. Page 1-0 / 59
7. Oak Ridge 0-1 / 57
8. Powell (1) 1-0 / 55
9. Kirby 1-0 / 53
10. Summit 1-0 / 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Fulton 33. South Doyle (1) 27 . Rhea County 17. Knoxville West 12.
Division I – Class 6A
Record / Pts
1. Oakland (11) 1-0 / 146
2. Maryville (2) 1-0 / 130
3. Whitehaven (1) 1-0 / 101
4. Ravenwood (1) 1-0 / 70
5. Blackman 0-1 / 63
6. Germantown 1-0 / 61
7. Farragut 1-0 / 55
8. Brentwood 1-0 / 41
9. Riverdale 1-0 / 26
10. Bradley Central 0-1 / 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mt. Juliet 23. Houston 17. Cane Ridge 15.