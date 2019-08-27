The AP Tennessee Prep Football Polls for Week 2 have been released with many local teams receiving recognition.

In Class 1-A, Huntingdon is the top-ranked team in the state with Lake County in third place. South Fulton and West Carroll ranked just outside of the top-ten.

In 2-A, the defending state champion Peabody Golden Tide is still ranked number one, with Union City placed in eighth.

In 3-A, Alcoa is in the top spot, followed closely behind by the defending state runner-up Covington Chargers in second. The Milan Bulldogs are ranked seventh, with McNairy Central falling right outside of the top-ten.

In 4-A, Haywood is ranked in the top-spot, with Dyersburg rounding out the top-five. Jackson North Side is ranked just behind the Trojans in sixth, and Jackson South Side and Crockett County are placed just outside the top-ten.

And in 5-A, Henry County is ranked in third-place behind the defending state champion Knoxville Central Bobcats in first-place, and Beech in second.

FULL LIST 1A – 6A

Division I – Class 1A

Record / Pts

1. Huntingdon (6) 1-0 / 127

2. South Pittsburgh (6) 1-0 / 117

3. Lake County (2) 1-0 / 113

4. Cornersville 0-1 / 91

5. Greenback 0-1 / 71

6. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 / 57

7. Coalfield 1-0 / 55

8. Whitwell (1) 0-2 / 40

9. Cloudland 0-1 / 32

10. Freedom Prep 1-0 / 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gordonsville 17. South Fulton 16. West Carroll 13.

Division I – Class 2A

Record / Pts

1. Peabody (13) 1-0 / 143

2. Trousdale County (1) 1-0 / 120

3. Meigs County (1) 1-0 / 109

4. Tyner Academy 1-0 / 83

5. Lewis County 1-0 / 72

6. Watertown 1-0 / 62

7. Fairley 1-0 / 52

8. Union City 0-1 / 35

9. Hampton 0-1 / 31

10. Waverly 0-1 / 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Riverside 20. Oneida 20. South Greene 15.

Division I – Class 3A

Record / Pts

1. Alcoa (15) 1-0 / 150

2. Covington 1-0 / 114

3. Red Bank 1-0 / 91

4. Upperman 1-0 / 65

5. Pearl-Cohn 1-0 / 62

6. East Nashville 1-0 / 55

7. Milan 0-1 / 52

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 1-0 / 37

9. Austin-East 0-1 / 34

10. Loudon 1-0 / 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: McNairy Central 29. Stratford 26. Unicoi County 19. Johnson County 12.

Division I – Class 4A

Record / Pts

1. Haywood County (4) 1-0 / 126

2. Anderson County (6) 1-0 / 104

3. Greeneville (4) 0-1 / 96

4. Elizabethton (1) 1-0 / 94

5. Dyersburg 1-0 / 75

6. Jackson North Side 0-1 / 51

7. Maplewood 0-1 / 44

8. Springfield 0-1 / 38

9. East Hamilton 1-0 / 33

10. Hardin County 0-1 / 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Nolensville 26. Crockett County 22. Jackson South Side 20. Marshall County 20.

Division I – Class 5A

Record / Pts

1. Knoxville Central (10) 1-0 / 122

2. Beech (1) 1-0 / 111

3. Henry County (2) 0-1 / 76

4. Hillsboro 1-0 / 61

5. David Crockett 0-0 / 59

5. Page 1-0 / 59

7. Oak Ridge 0-1 / 57

8. Powell (1) 1-0 / 55

9. Kirby 1-0 / 53

10. Summit 1-0 / 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Fulton 33. South Doyle (1) 27 . Rhea County 17. Knoxville West 12.

Division I – Class 6A

Record / Pts

1. Oakland (11) 1-0 / 146

2. Maryville (2) 1-0 / 130

3. Whitehaven (1) 1-0 / 101

4. Ravenwood (1) 1-0 / 70

5. Blackman 0-1 / 63

6. Germantown 1-0 / 61

7. Farragut 1-0 / 55

8. Brentwood 1-0 / 41

9. Riverdale 1-0 / 26

10. Bradley Central 0-1 / 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mt. Juliet 23. Houston 17. Cane Ridge 15.