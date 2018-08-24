It’s Week 2 of high school football, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting carrying three games on the radio tonight.

South Side at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”

Obion County Central at Dyer County – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN

East Hickman at Westview – 7:00 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Other Games:

Scotts Hill at Dresden

Fulton City at Gleason

Greenfield at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Gibson County at Lake County

West Carroll at McKenzie

Dyersburg at Brighton

Trenton Peabody at Milan

Waverly at Huntingdon

Beech at Henry County

Paducah Tilghman at Liberty Magnet

Hopkinsville at Mayfield

Murray High at Calloway County

Caldwell County at Graves County

