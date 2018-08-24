It’s Week 2 of high school football, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting carrying three games on the radio tonight.
South Side at Union City – 7:00 – 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”
Obion County Central at Dyer County – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
East Hickman at Westview – 7:00 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other Games:
Scotts Hill at Dresden
Fulton City at Gleason
Greenfield at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
Gibson County at Lake County
West Carroll at McKenzie
Dyersburg at Brighton
Trenton Peabody at Milan
Waverly at Huntingdon
Beech at Henry County
Paducah Tilghman at Liberty Magnet
Hopkinsville at Mayfield
Murray High at Calloway County
Caldwell County at Graves County