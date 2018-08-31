The Dresden Lions are now 2-0 after their win against Scotts Hill last week, and so far, Coach Levi Estes has been pleased with how his players have improved as a team overall.

Coach Estes told Thunderbolt News about the game against Scotts Hill, and that now that the Lions are going into their third game of the season already, there are no new faces on the team.

This week kicks off region play for most teams across the area, and Dresden is no different as they will travel to Tiptonville Friday to take on Lake County. Coach Estes spoke about this week’s game and how the Lions are excited to try for their first win in the region.

Many eyes will be on the lookout for the final score of this one, as the winner of this game last year won the region. You can hear the game live on Mix 101.3, airtime is 6:30 with kick off at 7.

