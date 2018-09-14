It is Week 5 of high school football, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have two games on the radio tonight.
Ripley is at Obion County Central – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN
Dresden at Greenfield – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT
Other games:
South Fulton at Fulton County
Lake County at Humboldt
West Carroll at Gleason
South Gibson at Westview
Halls at Trenton Peabody
Milan at Covington
Haywood at Dyersburg
Adamsville at Gibson County
Middleton at Hollow Rock-Bruceton
McEwen at Huntingdon
Clarksville at Henry County
Todd County Central at Fulton City
Mayfield at Graves County
Murray High at Marshall County