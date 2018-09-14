It is Week 5 of high school football, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting will have two games on the radio tonight.

Ripley is at Obion County Central – 6:30 – 104.9 KYTN

Dresden at Greenfield – 6:30 – Mix 101.3 WCMT

Other games:

South Fulton at Fulton County

Lake County at Humboldt

West Carroll at Gleason

South Gibson at Westview

Halls at Trenton Peabody

Milan at Covington

Haywood at Dyersburg

Adamsville at Gibson County

Middleton at Hollow Rock-Bruceton

McEwen at Huntingdon

Clarksville at Henry County

Todd County Central at Fulton City

Mayfield at Graves County

Murray High at Marshall County

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...