High School Football
Greenfield @ Gleason, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
McKenzie @ Union City, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Humboldt @ South Fulton, airtime 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Lake County @ West Carroll
Fulton County @ Crittenden County
Peabody @ Halls
Crockett County @ Haywood
Covington @ South Gibson
Milan @ McNairy Central
Dyersburg @ Ripley
Perry County @ Huntingdon
Hardin County @ Lexington
South Side @ Liberty
Adamsville @ Gibson County
Kentucky Games
Fulton County @ Crittenden County
Murray @ Caldwell County
Calloway County @ Madisonville North Hopkins
Graves County @ Owensboro
Webster County @ Trigg County
Paducah Tilghman @ Union County
College Football Saturday
Kentucky @ TENNESSEE, airtime 9:30am with kickoff at 11:30am on Star 95.1
Auburn @ South Carolina
Western Kentucky @ UAB
Ole Miss @ Arkansas
UCF @ Memphis
Texas A&M @ Mississippi State
North Texas @ Middle Tennessee
Georgia @ Alabama