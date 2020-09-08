The Tennessee Prep Football Polls were released for Week 4 Monday, with local teams all over the rankings.

In Single-A, South Pittsburgh is ranked No. 1, with Lake County remaining in the second spot after an 18-13 win over Dresden. Huntingdon is ranked third with Greenfield at No. 9.

In Double-A, Peabody extended its winning streak to 26 to remain in the No. 1 spot. McKenzie is ranked eighth.

Triple-A sees Alcoa still at No. 1, with Covington at two. Westview moved up a spot to sixth with Milan at seven.

In 4-A, Elizabethton ranks first, Hardin County is second, and Lexington and Dyersburg round out the top ten.

5-A has Knoxville Central ranked No. 1, Henry County is at nine, and Dyer County is ranked No. 10 this week.

In Class 6-A, Oakland and Maryville still rank numbers one and two respectively.