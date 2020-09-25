High School Football
Lake County @ Westview, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3, with updates from Gleason @ Bruceton
Obion Central @ Dresden, airtime 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
South Side @ Union City, airtime 6:30 105.7 The Quake
Greenfield @ Fulton County
South Fulton @ Wayne County
Riverside @ Camden
Chester County @ Adamsville
Lexington @ Crockett County
Clarksville @ Dyer County
North Side @ Dyersburg
West Carroll @ Gibson County
South Gibson @ Haywood
Henry County @ Kenwood
Humboldt @ McKenzie
Huntingdon @ Milan
Covington @ Ripley