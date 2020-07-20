Tennessee has recorded 1,639 new cases of the coronavirus according to Monday’s report.

The Monday figure is down from a high of 3,314 cases reported last Monday, although the trend continues to swing upwards.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state also recorded four additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death count in Tennessee to 847.

Trousdale and Lake County continue to have the highest per capita caseloads in the country, after outbreaks at state prisons led to the community spread of the virus.

The report said Trousdale has more than 1,500 cases in a population of just over 9,500 people, while Lake County has 700 cases in a population of just over 7,500.

In Monday’s report, Obion County’s total case number since March 28th increased to 175 with three deaths.

The number includes 87 cases that are now recovered, and 85 individuals who are still considered positive.

In Weakley County, 101 total positive cases have now been reported.

As of Monday, 53 of those cases are now considered recovered, with 47 still active.