Multiple rounds of storms, bringing wind gusts from 40-to-70 miles per hour, caused damage and power outages for many places in the Ken-Tenn area over the weekend.

Union City Energy Authority had widespread outages throughout the city about 5:30 Friday afternoon, that affected approximately 1,500 customers.

Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey said one large tree on North Sixth Street knocked out the entire substation of North Fifth Street, and severe winds that damaged the power lines and the Obion County Cooperative buildings were also the cause of longer outages.

Most customers were restored within an hour, with all outages finally restored about 10:00.

Bailey said crew members will now make permanent repairs to areas that were temporarily fixed after the passing storm.

Following the storm passage on Friday afternoon, Gibson Electric reported 5,246 outages in 62 locations, due to broken poles and downed lines.

These outages were in Obion, Lake, Dyer and Gibson County, along with Fulton , Hickman and Carlisle County.

On Sunday, an addition outage from a new storm affected over 660 customers north of Humboldt, with outages in northwest Hickman County that included downed spans of wire in corn fields.

After all of these outages were restored, storms on Sunday caused outages for 479 customers in Obion, Lake and Crockett County, along with Hickman and Carlisle County.

Gibson Electric reports indicated all customers were restored with power about three hours later.