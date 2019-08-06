Drier weather across Tennessee last week proved good for crop development.

The latest United States Department of Agriculture report indicated big improvements for corn, soybeans and cotton.

The latest report showed 97-percent of the state’s corn crop now in the “silking” stage, with 79-percent in the “dough” stage.

Fifty-nine percent of the state’s corn crop was also listed at “good”, with 27-percent rated as “excellent”.

Soybeans growth took a big jump from the previous week, with 78-percent of the crop now in the “blooming” stage, with 54-percent now “setting pods”.

The USDA report showed 61-percent of the crop in “good” condition, with 16-percent as “excellent”.

As far as cotton, 65-percent of the crop is now “setting bolls”, which is an increase over 47-percent the previous week.

The USDA rated cotton at 54-percent “good” and 14-percent “excellent”.