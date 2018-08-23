The legacy of the late Wendell Alexander is being honored with a new scholarship at UT Martin.

The Wendell Alexander Scholarship Endowment, established by his grandsons, Jake Bynum and Alex Bynum, and their wives, Alyssa and Kate, respectively, will be used to reward and support Weakley County high school graduates who study agriculture or agricultural business at UT Martin.

UT Martin will also name a laboratory in the new Beef Cattle Teaching and Demonstration Area the “Wendell Alexander Lab” in honor of Alexander’s dedication to local agriculture. The new complex will be located on Gardner-Hyndsver Road on the north side of the UT Martin main campus.

Mr. Alexander was a longtime cattleman and businessman in Weakley and Obion counties, establishing Wendell Alexander Realty in 1986.

Wendell Alexander passed away last year at his Dresden home and is survived by his wife, Shirley, one daughter, nine grandsons and three great-grandchildren.

