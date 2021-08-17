West Carroll students out Wednesday, Thursday, Friday for quarantined relief
West Carroll Special School District students will not report to school Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday to allow time for quarantined relief.
In a statement Tuesday, Director of Schools Preston Caldwell said this time will also be used to better prepare the school system for distance learning.
Mr. Caldwell says all non-quarantined employees will report to work as usual and that everyone non-quarantined will return to school on Monday, August 23.