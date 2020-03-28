The ambulance service director in a Western Kentucky county has been arrested on theft and drug charges.

Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were contacted following the suspicious behavior of 36 year old John Curtis, of Bardwell.

Reports said employees of the ambulance service suspected a narcotics problem, following a lack of Fentanyl supply at the ambulance service.

An investigation of the service medical supplies showed missing items in the storage area.

The Sheriff’s report said Curtis admitted to stealing and using the narcotics from the ambulance service.

Currently, Curtis is charged with 16 counts of Class-D felony theft of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

He is also charged with 16 misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.