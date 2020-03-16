Following a decision handed down by the Supreme Court of Kentucky, the court system in the First District has announced some changes.

First Circuit Judge Tim Langford released a statement saying Circuit Court in Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton County will not close, and will continue to conduct business as ususl as much as possible.

Judge Langford said a modified schedule is to limit person-to-person contact, with people most affected by the Supreme Court order being those with a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The Supreme Court has stated that with the exception of emergency and time sensitive matters, all in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets shall be cancelled.

With the ruling, Judge Langford says criminal dockets will be heard as much as possible as required by appellate statutes and Supreme Court order, along with the Kentucky and United States Constitution.

Going forward, Judge Langford said the operation of the Circuit Court could change with further orders from the Supreme Court and COVID-19 situation.