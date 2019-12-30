Kentucky State Police have charged a Louisville man with escape, after fleeing from the Marshall County Jail.

Post 1 reports said just before 7:00 on Sunday night, Trooper Nathaniel Day was arriving at the Detention Center when was notified by staff that an existing prisoner had just escaped and was running toward Benton.

Trooper Day immediately began searching the area and located the suspect in a nearby parking lot, where he surrendered and was placed into custody.

The escapee was identified as 30-year-old Justin Smith, who has been incarcerated since 2016 for various charges out of Shelby County, Kentucky.

Upon his arrest, Smith was charged with second degree escape, along with fleeing and evading police.