A Western Kentucky Hospital has announced plans to cut work hours and make layoffs due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced the actions, following the suspension of some services and rescheduling of elective surgeries and procedures.

These procedures make up the bulk of revenues to support operating costs.

The hospital has nearly 1,100 members, with many staff and departments already flexing hours, and several employees on unemployment to offset low volumes.

Reports said the efforts will not be enough to counteract the anticipated $5.3 million dollar reduction in net revenues during the month of April.

CEO Jerry Peener called the employee actions a “temporary measure”, saying the intent is to return to normal operations as soon as possible.

Penner said officials do not want any patients or community members to be fearful of coming to the hospital.

The CEO said staff members are still providing urgent and emergency healthcare, along with surgery services.

Although the Murray hospital will receive $2.3 million dollars from the CARES Act, the CEO said many hospitals will require additional financial assistance to overcome the mandated shutdown of services by the government.

Murray-Calloway County Hospital has been in operations for over 100 years.