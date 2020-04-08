A Trigg County mother has been arrested, after her two children died in a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police reports said Troopers responded to the residential fire in Cadiz just before 2:00, with a search of the home revealing the two juveniles.

Post 1 reports said both of the children were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Trigg County Coroner, with autopsies planned for Wednesday in Madisonville.

An investigation revealed that 30 year old Keyona Bingham had left her children unattended inside the residence, and during that time, a fire started inside the home.

Troopers arrested Ms. Bingham and charged her with two counts of Class-D felony wanton endangerment.

Post 1 reports said the origin of the fire has not been determined at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.