The tornado that struck in Western Kentucky on Thursday morning has been rated as an EF2.

The National Weather Service in Paducah said the tornado started in the Cunningham community of Carlisle County, and traveled almost 17 miles through both Ballard and McCracken County.

The tornado had estimated peak winds at 125 miles per hour, and at its widest point was 300 yards wide.

During its path, the tornado caused extensive damage to homes, businesses, barns outbuildings and a church.

Also following the storm, over 8,000 homes and businesses were without power, with many of those restored overnight.

Only one confirmed non-life threatening injury was reported.