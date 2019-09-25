West Tennessee Healthcare is closing the emergency room and other services in Humboldt to consolidate services to Milan General Hospital.

In a press release, on Tuesday night, the health system’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution to spend over $5.5 million dollars to renovate and expand the emergency department in Milan.

Emergency room, outpatient lab, and radiology services at Humboldt will be consolidated with the existing services provided at Milan and North Hospital in Jackson.

Completion of the project is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

According to President and CEO, James Ross, West Tennessee Healthcare wants to retain all employees who wish to stay and will support them as they seek other jobs within the system.

West Tennessee Healthcare also operates emergency departments in Bolivar, Camden, Dyersburg, Martin, and Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.