West Tennessee Woman’s High-School Basketball:
Covington 53, Gleason 39
Westview 53, South Fulton 31
Rossview 43, Clarksville 32
Clarksville NW 58, Kenwood 18
Clarksville Ne 49, Montgomery Central 38
Wayne County 52, Richland 50
McEwen 55, Santa Fe 43
Springfield 75, West Creek 15
Brentwood 74, Franklin 47
Huntingdon 45, Dresden 40
McKenzie 44, Obion County 41
Independence 39, Ravenwood 32
Stewarts Creek 63, Cane Ridge 52
East Nashville 55, Hillsboro 48
Loretto 54, East Hickman 24
Decatur County Riverside 46, Perry County 45
Greenfield 76, St. Agnes Academy 53
Dyer County 68, South Gibson 55
Gibson County 20, Markham 14
Jackson South Side 63, Liberty 21
Brighton 58, Haywood 55
Milan 41, Ripley 20
West Tennessee Men’s High-School Basketball:
Clarksville 79, Rossview 48
Centennial 50, Page 47
McKenzie 72, Obion County 58
Lewis County 57, Collinwood 34
Loretto 67, East Hickman 35
Westview 69, Greenfield 32
Madison Acad. Magnet 80, Jackson North Side 53
Jackson South Side 81, Liberty 30
Covington 86, South Fulton 46