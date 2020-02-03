Girls’ Bracket
Saturday,
Martin 60, East Jr. High 28
West Bemis 31, Northview 21
West Jr. High 60, JCT Middle 1
Three Oaks 57, Inman 50
Monday’s Games,
Martin vs. West Bemis
West Jr. High vs. Three Oaks
- Winners will play each other in the Sectional Championship on Thursday.
Boys’ Bracket
Saturday,
Martin 50, Three Oaks 38
West Jr. High 34, Inman 20
Northview 67, West Bemis 32
Bolivar 59, JCT Middle 24
Monday’s Games,
Martin vs. Bolivar
Northview vs. West Jr. High
- Winners play each other in the Sectional Championship on Thursday.
All games are being played at Martin Middle School.