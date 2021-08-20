West Tennessee Lawmakers Ask Tyson Foods to Reconsider Vaccine Mandate

Five West Tennessee lawmakers have issued a letter to Tyson Foods Incorporated concerning vaccination mandates for employees.

State Representatives Tandy Darby, Rusty Grills, Ed Jackson, Chris Todd and Chris Hurt, signed and sent the letter to Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks, at the corporate headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

The lawmakers stated their concerns, due to West Tennesseans, who are employed at Tyson plants in Union City, Humboldt and Newbern.

In the letter, the lawmakers say they are firm believers in the effectiveness of the vaccines, but believe a mandate of “forcing a person to take a vaccine, a medication, or medical procedure against their will, is morally problematic.”

The letter asks for the company to reconsider the vaccine mandate, in hopes of what they called the “honoring of every American’s God-given right to governance over their bodies.”

Tyson Foods recently announced a vaccine mandate for all current, and new hired employees nationwide.