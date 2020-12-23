A West Tennessee man is charged in connection with a weekend murder in Chester County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 32-year-old Todd Allen Robbins, of Sardis, is charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder and Felony Murder in the murder of 35-year-old Benny Wayne Maness, of Enville.

McAlister says Maness’ body was found Sunday in a remote area along Nolen Road in Enville.

Arrest warrants were served Tuesday night at the Henderson County Jail where Robbins is being held on an unrelated charge.

The TBI and Chester County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in the search and capture of Robbins by the THP, U.S. Marshals Service, Henderson, Savannah, Lexington, and Scotts Hill Police Departments, and the Hardin County and Henderson County Sheriff’s Offices.