A West Tennessee man is facing 38 years in federal prison for two armed bank robberies.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 39-year-old Gene Allen Howell, of Selmer, was sentenced Monday to 466 months followed by eight years of supervised release for two counts of aggravated bank robbery, two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to information presented in court, on August 25, 2017, Howell robbed the Home Banking Company in Finger, located in McNairy County, using a handgun. He pointed the handgun at all three female employees and threatened to kill them if they did not comply with his commands. Howell had stolen a utility vehicle from Selmer, which he rode to the bank and used thereafter to evade capture. The utility vehicle was later found abandoned in a wooded area.

On October 14, 2017 Howell attempted to rob The Peoples Bank in Reagan, located in Henderson County, using a .45 caliber pistol. He hid nearby, and attempted to accost two bank employees as they arrived for work, but they had just entered the secure tellers’ area in the bank. Unable to gain access to the teller area, Howell fired the pistol at the head of one of the employees, but she was protected by bullet resistant glass.

Howell and his co-defendant, who served as the getaway driver, were arrested 10 days later in Alcorn County, Mississippi on drug charges. Law enforcement found in Howell’s possession two pistols, including one used in the Reagan shooting; ammunition; and clothing worn during the robberies. The co-defendant testified against Howell at trial, and entered a guilty plea.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, McNairy County Sheriff’s Department, Chester County Sheriff’s Department and Alcorn County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Department.