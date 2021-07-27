West Tennessee man sentenced to five years in prison in connection with “swatting” death

A West Tennessee man will spend five years in prison in connection with the “swatting” death of a Middle Tennessee man.

Twenty-year-old Shane Sonderman, of Lauderdale County, was sentenced July 21 in Memphis federal court to 60 months in federal prison for his participation in a group whose swatting call led to the death of 60-year-old Mark Herring, a grandfather in Sumner County last April.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to information presented in court, from July 2018 through May 2020, Sonderman conspired with others throughout the United States and other countries to extort the holders of unique Instagram and Twitter handles by “swatting” them.

Swatting is a harassment technique that involves deceiving dispatchers into sending police and emergency SWAT or response teams to an unwitting third party’s home when no actual emergency exists.

Sonderman and his co-conspirators did this to extort their targets into giving up control of their social media identifiers or “handles” so they could be sold to others. The group also sent harassing text messages and ordered unpaid-for food to be delivered to their targets’ homes.

On April 27, 2020, SWAT teams were called to Herring’s home in Sumner County. Herring was the holder of the Twitter handle @Tennessee.

The caller alleged that he had shot a woman in the head there, and she was dead. First responders arrived and found Herring on his porch and with guns drawn, ordered him to approach with his hands in the air.

Herring suffered a fatal heart attack before anyone on the scene knew the call was a hoax.

Sonderman obtained personal information about Herring and his family and posted those details to an online gaming platform where one of his co-conspirators could go to obtain it and use the information to place a plausible call to emergency services.

Another victim, an Oregon resident, was tormented when emergency services were sent to the Ohio residence of her parents and she subsequently received anonymous text messages on her phone that read “did your parent’s (sic) enjoy the firetrucks?” and “i (sic) plan on killing your parents next if you do not hand the username on instagram over to me.”

Desirable handles can be sold for thousands of dollars.

Many law enforcement agencies around the country participated in the investigation, including the FBI Field Offices in Memphis, and Akron, Ohio, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.