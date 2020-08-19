The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville is displaying two new exhibits about the fight for women’s voting rights on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

In a news release, the center said the exhibits, “To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote,” and “Rightfully Hers,” are on display through October 18.

Museum curator Adriana Dunn says the exhibits “remind us of the tribulation and eventual triumph women experienced in order to obtain equal rights to vote.”

The anniversary of the ratification of the amendment that granted women the right to vote was Tuesday.

(AP)