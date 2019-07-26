A West Tennessee native will posthumously receive the Purple Heart Saturday, 72 years after the Navy sailor went down with his ship.

At Saturday morning’s ceremony in Millington, Seaman First Class James Cunningham of Jackson, will be posthumously presented the Purple Heart by Rear Admiral Jeff Hughes, Commander, Navy Personnel Command.

The Purple Heart will be presented to Cunningham’s 85-year-old sister, Clara Cunningham Osborne, of Knoxville.

Additionally, Captain Alonza Ross, Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Mid-South, will present Osborne with the Navy Gold Star Families pin.

Cunningham was aboard the USS Eagle (PE-56) when it was hit by a German torpedo in April of 1945.

The Eagle was originally believed to have been sunk due to a boiler explosion, but recently, eight civilian divers known as the Nomad Exploration Team, were able to prove what really happened off the coast of Maine back in 1945.

Of the 67 crew stationed aboard, only 13 members survived.

The Naval Historical Center reclassified the Eagle as a combat loss, which resulted in the deceased members of the crew receiving the Purple Heart posthumously.

In addition to the Cunningham family, two divers who were part of the Nomad Exploration Team will be at Saturday’s ceremony.