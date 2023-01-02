West Tennessee PBS names Noll new General Manager and CEO

Peter Noll is the new General Manager and CEO for West Tennessee PBS (WLJT-TV).

The West Tennessee Public Television Council Incorporated announced Noll’s appointment Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone with Peter’s experience and enthusiasm to the West TN PBS Team,” says Rodney Freed, President of the West TN PBS Board of Directors, “His passion for television and community is contagious and will serve our viewers, members and community well into the future.”

Noll’s appointment comes after an extensive national search, involving several outstanding applicants.

“I’m very honored to be joining the wonderful team at West TN PBS,” says Noll, “I believe in PBS’ programming and the station’s commitment to our community and look forward to building on their great achievements.”

He brings more than 28 years of experience working in the television industry at some of the nation’s top media companies.

Most recently, Noll was the General Manager at WNBJ, the local NBC and CW stations in Jackson.

He’s also worked at ABC/Disney Television in Burbank and at KHOU in Houston, WEWS in Cleveland, KCRA in Sacramento and at KJRH and KOTV In Tulsa among others. He began his career as a newscast producer at KGAN in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Noll will assume his new duties at WLJT-TV this month.