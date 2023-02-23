West Tennessee PBS/WLJT-TV turns 55

West Tennessee PBS/WLJT-TV recently celebrated its 55th birthday and unveiled a special station artifact; the recently discovered original master control log from 1968.

In February of 1968, WLJT-TV 11 went on the air from its newly-built transmitter in Lexington, Tennessee, broadcasting educational television to all of West Tennessee, reaching communities and rural viewers who were able to view educational programming for the first time.

About the original master control log, new West Tennessee PBS General Manager and CEO Peter Noll said, “This important station historical document was found during a recent visit to the station’s transmitter facility. These handwritten notes by the station’s first employees show the birth of WLJT-TV.”

The station continues to provide quality PBS and local programs. The station continues to grow, like adding two digital channels; PBS KIDS (Channel 11.2), a 24-hour channel dedicated to children, and Create (Channel 11.3), a station showing “how-to” programming along with the Tennessee Channel and State Legislative programs.

In addition to bringing quality programs into viewers’ homes, West Tennessee PBS has reached tens of thousands of children, parents and educators through in-person activities by the station’s full-time educator. Each week, West Tennessee PBS holds interactive outreach programs in schools, libraries and after-school programs.

To celebrate its anniversary, West Tennessee PBS is creating a “Showcase of Memories” with mementos viewers have collected from the station. Anyone with station memorabilia such as postcards, coffee mugs, t-shirts or other station giveaways can email [email protected] West TN PBS will be featuring these items in a special display showcase and will be sharing these special memories on television and social media platforms.