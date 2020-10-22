Several individuals are facing federal prison sentences and fines after being convicted for conspiracy to burglarize pharmacies in West Tennessee and southern Ohio.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says from February 3, 2017 to December 6, 2018, in the Western District of Tennessee, Northern District of Mississippi, Middle District of Tennessee, Southern District of Ohio, and elsewhere, a roving band of burglars in various combinations burglarized over 90 businesses and pharmacies.

In most instances, the suspects would wear masks or an article of clothing to conceal their face, and gloves so as not to leave prints. Entry was typically gained utilizing a crow bar to pry open the door. Once entry was made, two to three suspects would enter the business, taking various types of controlled substances for purposes of redistribution.

During these burglaries, several variations of vehicles were being utilized, many of which had temporary operation plates, “dealer drive-out” tags, no tags at all, or were found to be stolen vehicles.

On May 16, 2019, defendants 28-year-old Nicholas Wright, 26-year-old Tony Bowen, 24-year-old Brandon Clay, 29-year-old Marquis Presley, 30-year-old Bryan Presley, 42-year-old and Anwar Gates, were indicted for conspiracy to burglarize a number of pharmacies in the Western District of Tennessee and elsewhere.

In addition, Bowen, Presley, and Clay were indicted for the burglary of the Walgreens on Union Avenue in Memphis on October 19, 2017.

Wright and Bowen were also indicted for the burglary of the Walgreens in Columbus, Ohio, during which a federal agent was assaulted. Bowen was also indicted for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Bryan Pressley was also indicted for burglary of the Homewood Drug Company in Brownsville. On December 6, 2018, Pressley assaulted a Brownsville Police Officer.

All of the defendants have since pleaded guilty, and have been sentenced as follows:

• Bowen was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment followed by 3 years supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $191,656.87.

• Brian Presley was sentenced to over eight years imprisonment followed by 5 years supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $24,905.86.

• Marquis Presley was sentenced to five years imprisonment followed by 2 years supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $53,994.63.

• Gates was sentenced to over three years imprisonment followed by 2 years supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $15,107.26.

• Clay was also sentenced to over three years imprisonment followed by 3 years supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $14,002.89.

On October 16, Wright pled guilty and his sentencing is scheduled for January 22, 2021.