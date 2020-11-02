An elderly West Tennessee psychiatrist will spend four years in federal prison for unlawfully distributing opioids to three sisters with whom he had sexual contact.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 83-year-old Richard Farmer, of Memphis, was sentenced Friday to 48 months followed by three years of supervised release.

The defendant was charged in an April 2019 indictment as part of the first Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid (ARPO) Strike Force Takedown, and his conviction was the first guilty trial verdict for the ARPO Strike Force.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Farmer prescribed opioids to three sisters with whom he had ongoing sexual contact during the time he was prescribing.

The evidence showed that between July 2016 and January 2019, Farmer prescribed over 1,200 pills, even though the three sisters showed clear signs of addiction.

Farmer also provided opioid prescriptions for the women’s friends, without keeping patient files for them or requiring medical examinations.

The case was investigated by the DEA, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson Police Department.