West Tennessee Public Utility District is expanding its natural gas service in Weakley County.

General Manager Brent Dillahunty tells Thunderbolt Radio News the company’s $8.5 million dollar project will include running high-pressure natural gas from Dresden to Dukedom up Highway 118, and low-pressure density lines on the roads from the east to the west.

Dillahunty says the project is due to another local company’s expansion.

Dillahunty says around 300 homes in the project area would have the option of natural gas and 200 to 250 Tyson chicken houses on the system within 12 to 24 months.

West Tennessee Public Utility District, which also services Benton and Carroll Counties, is planning expansion into more areas of Weakley County in the future.

Dillahunty says the project is currently underway on Highway 118 and should be completed in the next eight to ten months.