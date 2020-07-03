The Better Business Bureau is alerting West Tennessee residents about an ongoing phone scam.

Nancy Crawford, with the Memphis bureau, says the current scam involves individuals claiming to be with Direct TV.

Ms. Crawford said several reports have indicated scammers portraying themselves as individuals from the company, offering “loyal customer” deals for premium channels.

The reported scam involves victims paying $350 up front to the caller, with a promise of a $35 a month service after the first year.

The payment request requires the victim to obtain gift cards, the call back with identification numbers from the cards.

Ms. Crawford said anyone who receives calls from an individual portraying themselves with Direct TV, is urged to not release any personal information.