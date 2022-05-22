West Tennessee Teams in Spring Fling

5 local high school baseball and softball team have advanced to the TSSAA Spring Fling state tournament in Murfreesboro.

In Softball, the Dresden Lions (15-6) will compete in the opening round at 4 Tuesday afternoon against Harriman (20-3). The tournament is double elimination, ensuring that the Lions will compete Wednesday morning at 10 as well against either Jo Byrns or Eagleville.

Trenton Peabody’s softball squad has advanced to the tournament as well, and will face off with Oliver Springs in the opening round, and will face either Gordonsville or Huntland in round 2.

Looking at Baseball, local teams Bradford, McKenzie, and Trenton Peabody will be in competition for the state championship as well. On Tuesday, Bradford faces Eagleville, McKenzie takes on University School of Johnson City, and Trenton Peabody plays against Gordonsville.