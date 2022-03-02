West Tennessee woman charged with TennCare fraud

A West Tennessee woman is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property after allegedly misrepresenting her financial situation to access benefits she wasn’t eligible to receive.

According to the Office of Inspector General, 38-year-old Jeanifer Donegan, of Lexington, claimed she had custody of her two children and that they were living in her home. As a result, TennCare paid more than $21,700 dollars in fees and claims.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

TennCare fraud is a class D felony and theft of property is a Class C felony.

The case is being prosecuted by 26th District Attorney General Jody S. Pickens.