The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Gibson County teenager.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 16-year-old Kaleigh Shyanne Mutter was last seen Sunday at her home in Dyer.

Kaleigh is 5′ 4″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black long-sleeved jacket, and carrying a tan purse with a design on it.

Niland says the Dyer Police Department has received information that would place Kaleigh in endangered status.

If you’ve seen Kaleigh or have any information, call the Dyer Police Department or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...