A West Tennessee man has been convicted of possessiong 98 grams of pure meth.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant says agents with the McNairy County Narcotics Unit, Selmer Police Department, and McNairy County Sheriff’s Department were serving an arrest warrant on 46-year-old Michael Jay Harris of Finger, and found him in possession of a bag containing three and a half ounces of ice methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as digital scales, and drug paraphernalia.

A chemist with the DEA stated the methamphetamine was more than 97 percent pure, and an agent with the FBI testified it could have been distributed to more than a thousand drug users, based on its purity.

Sentencing for Harris is set for November 9 before U.S. District Judge J. Daniel Breen.

Harris has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for trafficking in cocaine and morphine, and assault charges.

Attorney Dunavant says based on his prior convictions, Harris faces up to life imprisonment.

