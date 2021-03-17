Westbound lane restriction on I-24 Cumberland River Bridge delayed until Tuesday, March 23

A work zone lane restriction planned for Wednesday on the Interstate 24 Cumberland River Bridge is being delayed due rain and possible severe weather.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says an inspection of the eastbound Cumberland River Bridge at I-24 milepoint 33.88 was completed as scheduled Tuesday. However, due to the weather forecast for Wednesday, the inspection of the westbound Cumberland River Bridge has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 23.

On that date, westbound motorists should be prepared to encounter a lane restriction with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.

This work zone is expected to be in place from approximately 8:30 a.m. to about 3:00 p.m. This inspection work will be weather-dependent.

Todd says all Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years, with long-span river and lake bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually.