Western Kentucky Counties Receive Soil Erosion Funds

The Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission has selected 387 Kentucky farm projects to receive tobacco settlement funds.

Eighty-five counties will share just over $4.3-million dollars to promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.

Projects include alternative water sources for livestock, grassed waterways, fencing to facilitate rotational grazing and cover crops.

Tobacco Master Settlement funds are appropriated each year by the General Assembly to support the program, with local farmers submitting proposed projects for consideration.

Once awarded funds from the tobacco settlement, recipients have two years to complete their projects.

In Western Kentucky, Carlisle County received the largest amount of funds with $615,249 awarded for 39 projects.

Calloway County was awarded almost $57,500 for five projects, with Graves County receiving almost $45,500, Hickman County $10,227 and Fulton County $7,103.