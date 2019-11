The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting a crash that is blocking Interstate 24 westbound near the 22 mile marker in Marshall County.

This is along I-24 westbound between the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange and the U.S. 68 Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.

Both westbound lanes are blocked at this time.

Eastbound I-24 traffic is restricted to one lane due to emergency response.

Estimated duration is 2 hours.