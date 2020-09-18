Twenty-two Western Kentucky counties have been approved for almost $15-million dollars in reimbursements from the CARES Act.

The monies will be awarded to local governments for expenses related to COVID-19.

Included in the reimbursements was the City of Mayfield, who will receive $710,000 for first responder payroll.

Calloway County will use just over $441,000 for personal protection equipment, thermometers, cleaning supplies, first responder payroll, along with family and medical leave.

And the City of Fulton will receive almost $156,500 for cleaning supplies, protective barriers and first responder payroll.