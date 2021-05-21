Western Kentucky Man Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Detectives with Kentucky State Police have arrested a Calloway County man on abuse charges, after an infant was treated for suspicious injuries.

Post 1 reports said the Calloway County Department for Community Based Services contacted State Police, regarding an infant that had sustained serious physical injuries.

The infant was airlifted from Murray-Calloway County Hospital to the Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives conducted an investigation and spoke with 24 year old Matthew Dean Jones, Jr., of New Concord.

Jones was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree criminal abuse of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.