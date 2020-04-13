The search continues for a Marshall County man, who authorities believe is armed and dangerous.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports said Matthew Clay Moss is wanted after taking a large sum of money from his mother, while also causing her physical injuries.

On Saturday morning, Sheriff’s reports said Moss broke into his mother’s vehicle and stole money, then forced his mother into the vehicle.

He then drove her to several different ATM machines, where he then took additional money and caused her injuries.

After gathering the money, Moss returned home to retrieve some belongings, then fled.

His mother was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police believe Moss to still be in the Marshall or McCracken County area, but he has other ties in the state.

He is now wanted on charges that include kidnapping, robbery and assault.

Police say Moss has made threats to law enforcement and should not be approached.