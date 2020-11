Local schools in Western Kentucky are receiving new playground equipment.

Construction is currently ongoing at Carr Elementary School in Fulton.

Chris Brown, with PlayPro, told Thunderbolt News about the new features being constructed for the children.

Brown said the Fulton project was catered to children ages two-to-five years old, with a cost of around $78,000.

He also talked about the completion of playground work at the Fulton County School System in Hickman.