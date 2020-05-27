A Western Kentucky free-form sculptor has made a donation to Discovery Park of America.
John Toras, from Marshall County, donated the outdoor sculpture, which will be on display for the first time when the park re-opens on June 1st.
The stainless steel art piece features a child holding a spaceship that spins in the wind.
It is entitled “Master of the Universe.”
Toras designs and creates large, three-dimensional stainless-steel sculptures, and is noted for incorporating light, sound, motion and a variety of shapes and textures in his work.
Discovery officials say an outdoor display of Toras’s sculptures will be placed through the park from July 1st through October 2nd.