A Western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted for providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21, and a felony charge of tampering with the testimony of a witness.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the Trigg County Grand Jury indicted 50 year old Sheriff Jason Barnes, of Gracey.

The charges were issued following an investigation by Kentucky State Police, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

Barnes had served Trigg County as Sheriff since 2018, but has now tendered his resignation effective August 31st.

An arrest warrant was issued for Barnes, and his bail was set at $2,500.