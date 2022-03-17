Westover School Demolition Placed on Hold for Thirty Days

For at least 30 more days, the former Westover School in Union City will avoid the wrecking ball.

By a 5-to-1 vote, Union City Council members have agreed to a plan to allow Ethan Hogan, of Martin, the opportunity to purchase the property.

Hogan is with Windermere Management, and submitted his proposal at the monthly board meeting.(AUDIO)

If purchased, Council members wanted to know the plan for the property.(AUDIO)

Following the vote, with Council member Katie Keathley objecting to the purchase plan, the board heard from Scott Maness, of Union City, concerning safety at the school building.

A photo of the former Westover School has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.