WestStar class to graduate Tuesday in Jackson

The WestStar Leadership Program graduates its 2020-21 class Tuesday night at Madison Downs Venue in Jackson.

WestStar is sponsored by UT Martin.

A reception will be held at 5:30 followed by dinner at 6:15, with the graduation ceremony concluding the program.

UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver is the event’s keynote speaker, and the program’s board of trustees will welcome the new graduates.

The program’s 31st class began in fall 2019 but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Class members continued to meet virtually and resumed in-person class sessions in March of this year.

In addition to graduation, several awards will be presented including the C.P. Boyd Leadership Award chosen by the class and the Jimmy Daniel Make-A-Difference WestStar Leadership Alumni Award.

The current graduating class includes 29 members from 18 West Tennessee counties. Each WestStar class is chosen annually by the program’s board of trustees. Selection is based on individual leadership achievements and potential to contribute to West Tennessee’s development.

Class members are selected from all occupations and levels of community and regional involvement and complete eight sessions covering topics including agriculture and transportation, energy and environment, public policy issues, education and tourism.

The program has graduated 857 class members since it was established in 1989.